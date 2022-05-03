Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Old Photo: Movie stars, athletes, singers, performers, basically it is the celebrities from the world of glamour who regularly post the “Then and Now” pictures and videos of them on various social media platforms.Also Read - Hoping For Negotiations On India-EU Free Trade Agreement to Conclude Soon: PM Modi in Denmark

Nearly 30 years ago PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ in Germany pic.twitter.com/ibSgTEhcNF — Naveen Kapoor (@IamNaveenKapoor) May 2, 2022

But then, there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has unwittingly joined the league, the credit for which goes to the netizens who came across an old photo of Prime Minister Modi and then started a "Then and Now" comparison on social media.

This old photo was reportedly clicked in 1993 in Frankfurt where PM Modi had a brief halt while returning to India from the US. At the time, he was only a regular BJP worker. The photo has the statue of Charlemagne, the medieval emperor of Western Europe who founded the Holy Roman Empire in the background.

The image triggered a “Then and Now” comparison on social media of the Prime Minister’s current visit to Germany. People used this image against another one that showed PM Modi receiving the ceremonial guard of honour in Germany during his present visit.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on a tour to Europe and visited Germany on Monday as part of the first leg of his three-nation visit.

