Princess of Wales enjoys holi celebrations with Indian community, relishes chai, pakoras, performs Garba | Watch viral video

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, performs Garba with the Indian community in England. Scroll down to watch the video.

Viral News: When India celebrated Holi with great honour and glory, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, also immersed herself in the festival’s joy in Leicester. She celebrated the joyous occasion with the Indian community living in the region. The princess was seen wearing a beautiful white dress for the occasion and had a good interaction with Indians, where she tried to understand their rituals and culture with curiosity. Not just this, but she also visited a temple in Britain, where she performed some rituals. She also performed the popular Gujarati folk dance, Garba. You can watch the viral video here.

Kate Middleton performs Garba with the Indian community

Kate Middleton, Member of British Royal family Breaks Royal protocol and goes Barefoot respecting temple customs and joins Garba dance at Shreeji Dham mandir in Leicester Beautiful Bhartiy rituals ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/sxyTvnJwVF — Sheetal Chopra (@SheetalPronamo) March 6, 2026

The video has been widely shared on different social media platforms. One such was shared on X with the caption, “Kate Middleton, Member of British Royal family Breaks Royal protocol and goes Barefoot respecting temple customs and joins Garba dance at Shreeji Dham mandir in Leicester. Beautiful Bhartiy rituals.”

Princess of Wales wears white-coloured clothes for Holi

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, visited the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple in Leicester on March 5. During the visit, she was wearing a beautiful white dress, which she paired with golden-plated earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuong Nguyen (@royalstoryuk)

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, during her visit to the family business of the ‘Golden Mile’ in Leicester, tasted a popular Indian beverage named ‘chai’. Alongside, she tasted many Indian snacks in different flavours. The restaurant had special snacks for the princess, including the famous Indian pakoras (fritters).

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “She’s such a sweetheart,” and another wrote, “Wow! The magnificent Princess Catherine of Wales looks beautiful today!”

While many appreciated the elegance of the princess, many are in absolute awe of her style and sense of dressing. The action of the princess to celebrate Holi with the Indian communities has filled the hearts of every Indian with immense respect and love for the princess.

