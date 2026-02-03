Home

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to…, AI recreates Dhurandhar with powerful female characters, fans say, ‘Perfect casting’

AI-generated visuals reimagine Dhurandhar with powerful female characters, featuring Bollywood stars in intense roles that have sparked massive fan reactions online.

Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s high-octane espionage drama has once again found itself at the centre of online chatter. This time, it is not because of an action scene or a plot twist, but due to a creative twist that fans did not see coming. As conversations around Dhurandhar and its sequel continue to grow, social media users have added their own imaginative spin, turning the film into something entirely new.

How did Dhurandhar spark fresh buzz online?

The renewed excitement comes right after the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped today. While the teaser brought back discussions around the film’s intense storyline, a viral AI-generated post pushed the buzz even further. The visuals imagined Dhurandhar as a female-led film, replacing its male characters with some of Bollywood’s most powerful women. The idea clicked instantly, and fans could not stop sharing their reactions.

What does the viral AI makeover show?

The AI reimagining presents a bold casting switch. Priyanka Chopra is shown as Hamza Ali Mazari, the role originally played by Ranveer Singh. Kareena Kapoor steps into the shoes of Major Iqbal, while Kajol is imagined as Rehman Dakait. Deepika Padukone appears as Uzair Baloch, Madhuri Dixit as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Rani Mukerji as Ajay Sanyal, Shabana Azmi as Jameel Jamali and Ahaan Panday as Yalina Jamali. However, the most talked-about transformation was Rakhi Sawant as Donga, which completely surprised viewers.

Watch the viral look of female led Dhurandhar

The reaction of fans

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions like “What a perfect casting,” “Priyanka Chopra is so apt choice,” and “This cast actually fits the whole narrative.” Reacting to Rakhi’s casting, one user wrote, “Last one was unexpected,” while another joked that it added a fun twist to the serious tone of the film.

Why fans are loving this idea?

The AI makeover highlights how deeply audiences are connected to Dhurandhar’s characters and world. Many felt the female-led versions retained the intensity and drama of the original while offering a fresh perspective. Some even said they would love to watch a spin-off with this casting, proving how fan creativity can fuel excitement between official releases.

What’s next for Dhurandhar?

While the AI visuals are purely fan-driven, anticipation for Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains strong. The film is set to hit theatres on March 19 and features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Naveen Kaushik in key roles. Until then, such viral moments are keeping the hype alive, as the next part will make make its grand debut on 19 March, 2026.

