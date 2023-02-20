Priyanka Chopra Offers VIP Seats To Elderly Cancer Patient, Her Daughter At Jonas Brothers Concert

Home

Priyanka is currently looking forward to her Hollywood film, Love Again the trailer of which was recently released online.

Priyanka Chopra At Las Vegas: Priyanka Chopra might have been away from the limelight for some time now but she marks her presence in the world of news. This time it is straight from Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concert that was held on Sunday. Even as she enjoyed the concert, she made sure that everyone around her is comfortable. Her special gesture to a fan of the Jonas Brothers didn’t go unnoticed. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was seated in the VIP stand, offered her VIP seat to the fan’s mother who is a cancer patient.

The fan, identified as Lisa Dawn, posted a tweet where she shared how the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant went a step ahead and offered VIP seats to her and her mother who is a cancer patient. Along with a video clip of the concert shot from the stand, Lisa Dawn shared in detail how things unraveled at the Las Vegas concert.

Lisa Dawn, who goes by the handle @itslisae, tweeted, “So, I knew the @jonasbrothers concert would be awesome. And it was. What I did not expect was that I would get to meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas and have a night I will never forget, and am so grateful for. So it’s STORY TIME. Thank you @priyankachopra!”

So, I knew the @jonasbrothers concert would be awesome. And it was. What I did not expect was that I would get to meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas and have a night I will never forget, and am so grateful for. So it’s STORY TIME. Thank you @priyankachopra! 💗 pic.twitter.com/VFUspo7G93 — lisa dawn (@itslisae) February 19, 2023

Lisa also said that she had bought the tickets for her mom as she loves the Jonas Brothers comprising three brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, who is the husband of Priyanka. The band was formed in 2005 and have released five albums, It’s About Time (2006), Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), and Happiness Begins (2019).

They have sold over 17 million albums worldwide as of 2013.

Lisa added that her mom has been battling cancer for three years and she currently has a freshly shaved head and very likely that Priyanka picked up on that and noticed that they had to stand a lot to see over the people in front of them. Her mom had to keep sitting because she can’t stand for long periods of time.

