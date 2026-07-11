Promised mutton, served chicken! Massive brawl erupts at Bihar wedding as parties draw swords over feast dispute; Watch viral video

A big fight broke out between the groom's side and the bride's side, leaving several people injured. And the reason? Food dispute.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/promised-mutton-served-chicken-massive-brawl-erupts-at-bihar-wedding-as-parties-draw-swords-over-feast-dispute-saharsa-nikah-watch-viral-video-trending-8471158/ Copy

Promised mutton, served chicken! Massive brawl erupts at Bihar wedding as parties draw swords over feast dispute; Watch viral video(Photo Credit: @yasarullah)

Scroll through Instagram or Facebook for five minutes, and chances are you will attend not one but at least four weddings, even not leaving your couch. You can see one bride dancing to a Bollywood hit, another groom making a grand entry, grandeur decor, and a buffet that looks bigger than a shopping mall. Yes, this is all about a big fat Indian wedding. If you are thinking that the guest list will be just some close relatives, then no, no, no, stop there! The guest list runs into the hundreds. The food menu feels like an international food festival with different delicacies, vegetarian, and non–vegetarian options. Recently, a video of a wedding started circulating on social media platforms not for its decoration or bridal outfit, but for its food.

No Mutton, ‘No Peace’: What actually happened?

A big fight broke out between the groom’s side and the bride’s side, leaving several people injured. And the reason was that the bride’s side had promised the groom’s side to serve mutton on the wedding day. But the bride’s side served chicken instead. The family members of the bride and groom allegedly came to blows following a dispute over food served at the wedding feast. The violent clash broke out during a ‘Nikah (wedding)’ ceremony in Bihar’s Saharsa district. A man can be seen holding a sword and threatening people.

CHICKEN MUTTON FIGHT IN BIHAR

Promised Mutton, Served Chicken: Brawl At Bihar Wedding Leaves 12 InjuredVideos of the fight have gone viral on social media. In one clip, men are seen hitting guests with sticks and even waving swords. pic.twitter.com/jrGzIeN3VG — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) July 11, 2026

Where did the incident take place?

The clash occurred in Rajanpur village under the Mahishi block. According to preliminary information, the wedding of Md. Abdullah alias Chand, son of Md. Anwar of Baluapar (Ward No. 12) under the Simri Bakhtiyarpur Municipal Council, had been solemnised with the daughter of Md. Javid (alias Moto) is a resident of Rajanpur village.

The members of the groom’s party allegedly objected, stating they had been promised mutton but were instead served chicken. Soon, the disagreement escalated from a verbal argument into a physical confrontation. According to eyewitnesses, members of both sides engaged in a violent scuffle involving kicks, punches, and blows with sticks and batons, creating panic at the venue. More than seven people from the groom’s side were injured in the clash.

The injured have been identified as Ashik, Irfan, Hasan, Abbas, Jabbar, Atif, and Mahboob. The injured were taken to the Simri Bakhtiyarpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where they received medical treatment.

Md. Irfan, the groom’s uncle, claimed that members of the bride’s family suddenly attacked the wedding procession after a disagreement over the meal, resulting in injuries to several guests. The groom’s family has indicated that it intends to lodge a formal police complaint. Investigators are recording statements from both parties to establish the sequence of events and determine responsibility. Following the incident, Saharsa police initiated an enquiry into the matter.