New Delhi: A romantic proposal took an unexpected turn for a couple after the woman slipped and fell down a 650-foot cliff immediately after saying ‘yes’ to her boyfriend. The incident took place atop the Falkart mountain in Carinthia, Austria on December 27. Also Read - Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Vienna Terror Attack That Left 4 People Dead

If reports are to be believed, the 27 year-old-man had proposed to his girlfriend a day after trekking up the famous mountain. However, soon after accepting his proposal, the woman slipped and fell from the cliff due to the rocky terrain. Also Read - Heartbreaking! Austria Princess Maria Galitzine Married to Indian Origin Chef Tragically Passes Away At 31

In a bid to save her, the man also jumped but was left hanging 50-feet through the air. However, their story did not end on a tragic note as the couple was rescued. A passerby spotted the woman on a bed of snow and alerted authorities who later rescued her. Fortunately, she does not have any life-threatening injuries. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra's 'Hot Chocolate With View' is Exactly What we Crave This New Year Eve, Picture Goes Viral

The man was rescued by a helicopter crew and was immediately taken to a hospital. He has been diagnosed with a vertebrate fracture.

“The two were extremely lucky. He flew 15 meters through the air. The woman fell 200 meters over rocky terrain. Had it not been for snow, it would have turned out very differently,” an officer at the scene reportedly said.

This is not the first time that a romantic proposal ended in disaster. Last year in September, a man’s marriage proposal was ruined by a runaway boat that sent him tumbling into the water.