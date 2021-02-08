New Delhi: Propose Day, the second day of the Valentine’s week is here and people in love are looking for creative and innovative ways to express their feelings to that special someone. From candlelight dinner to heartfelt gifts to popping the question to your love interest, it’s a day to make your partner feel special and loved. Also Read - Ek Proposal Aisa Bhi? This Bizarre 'Love Scene' is Going Viral Again | Do Not Try This

However, not everyone is lucky in love and many couples also get their hearts broken, when their proposal is not accepted. If you are also one of them, don’t worry because you are not alone! Here are some hilarious memes that describe the pain of people who got rejected today. Also Read - 'Agar Aaj Channa Mereya Sunai De..': Zomato Has a Quirky Message to Woo Singles on Propose Day

Take a look:

#ProposeDay Me to my self respect after proposing my crush : pic.twitter.com/6UQCqkI41Y — Paras Jain (@__iamparas__) February 8, 2021

Nothing is more heartbreaking than telling her the magic words before someone else….

Like Raja proposed Mahee 💔 #Master #ProposeDay @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/r1qvc6Tbir — SAMRAT Vijay FC (@SamratVijay_FC) February 8, 2021

Those who would be proposing today… Please note, if you get a "no" for an answer, some music apps have playlists called "Heart Break Hits" readily compiled for you! Thank me later! 😇#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/mk1DSMQlEb — Manjita (@starrytalks) February 8, 2021

Boy vs Girl on #ProposeDay 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/3aF2YOZBWA — R O H i T 🇮🇳 (@eternal_Rohit) February 8, 2021

Me waiting for someone to propose me even though I know no one would do it😌😔#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/Pj08oezjEx — tweetboi (@AgumBadham) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, amid all the mush, singles out there are also having a hard time and are dishing out rib-tickling posts, especially the ones involving a person’s single status.

Hopeless singles when someone proposes them on #ProposeDay 😂 pic.twitter.com/jULCi0BKza — sonam 😊😊(sonaa) 🌹🌹🌹 (@sonamawasthi17) February 8, 2021

#ProposeDay couples love is in the Air

Singles- pic.twitter.com/T1QIzvUJaY — Aadarsh chakrawarti (@Aadarsh__77) February 7, 2021

Nevertheless, whether you are single or committed, it’s a day to spread love and cheer and a perfect opportunity to spend time with near and dear ones. As for the rejected souls, there always will be more opportunities, so don’t lose heart!