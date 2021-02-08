New Delhi: Propose Day, the second day of the Valentine’s week is here and people in love are looking for creative and innovative ways to express their feelings to that special someone. From candlelight dinner to heartfelt gifts to popping the question to your love interest, it’s a day to make your partner feel special and loved. Also Read - Ek Proposal Aisa Bhi? This Bizarre 'Love Scene' is Going Viral Again | Do Not Try This
However, not everyone is lucky in love and many couples also get their hearts broken, when their proposal is not accepted. If you are also one of them, don't worry because you are not alone! Here are some hilarious memes that describe the pain of people who got rejected today.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, amid all the mush, singles out there are also having a hard time and are dishing out rib-tickling posts, especially the ones involving a person’s single status.
Nevertheless, whether you are single or committed, it’s a day to spread love and cheer and a perfect opportunity to spend time with near and dear ones. As for the rejected souls, there always will be more opportunities, so don’t lose heart!
Starting February 7, the week first sees Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine’s Day.