Propose Day 2023 Memes: Singles Swamp Twitter With Funny Posts Ahead of Valentine’s Day

People are sharing funny memes to enjoy being single on social media as a result of Propose Day - Check viral tweets!

Propose Day 2023 Memes: Couples are anxiously awaiting each day of the events that will lead up to Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Week officially began yesterday with Rose Day on February 7 and will continue through February 14. The second day of the week, which falls on February 8 is Propose Day. If you’re dating, Propose Day can be the perfect opportunity for you to move things along with your significant other. But if you’re one of those people who couldn’t give a fig about all these hijinks, social media is swamped with hilarious Propose day memes and jokes.

CHECK VIRAL PROPOSE DAY 2023 MEMES

#Proposeday

Me on propose day going to propose my crush

Meanwhile she : pic.twitter.com/0HW5vFPPZR — AtharvA Pandit (@iatharvapandit) February 6, 2023

Friend : Suggest me the best way so I propose to my crush on propose day? Me : propose your crush this way my friend pic.twitter.com/isTDel2r5Y — Emmanuel Manny (@chouhansaab__) February 6, 2023

Apparently it’s a #ProposeDay today… Worst she will say is “No” Le she: 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kRH4MriuWE — Homeartin (@homeartin1) February 8, 2023

