New Delhi: Propose Day, the second day of the Valentine's week is here and people in love are looking for creative and innovative ways to express their feelings to that special someone. From candlelight dinner to expensive gifts to popping the question to your love interest, it's a day to make them feel special and loved.

Well, amid all the mush and love, social media is also getting quite creative and churning out memes and jokes to celebrate the special day. One such video is going viral which shows a rather unconventional ‘romantic scene’. Taking a dig at the hilarious proposal cum love confession, users are sharing the viral clip on social media platforms, triggering laughter.

Notably, the clip is from a 1983 Pakistani movie called, ‘Sahib Jee’ which has gone viral on many occasions previously too.

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, ”Special trick for today #ProposeDay #February2021, 100% Working Trick Of Proposal #ProposeDay.” Watch the hilarious video here: (and do no try this AT HOME)

(Disclaimer: This video is just meant to be taken lightly. We do not promote such behaviour. )