Home

Viral

Propose Day, Feb 8, 2026: Memes for singles that will make you giggle and tickle your belly with laughter

Propose Day, Feb 8, 2026: Memes for singles that will make you giggle and tickle your belly with laughter

Here, we take you through the Propose Day memes that people have shared on X.

Representational Image

Propose Day 2026: The Valentine’s Week has started, and social media is flooded with love. The week that starts from Rose Day on February 7 and ends at Valentine’s Day on February 14 is a popular celebration among couples. It gives them the opportunity to acknowledge their love. Valentine’s week is widely celebrated by individuals who are madly in love. On the other hand, for singles, it’s just another week. However, social media never fails to disappoint. It doesn’t matter if you’re single, dating, or committed; you have the right to enjoy the hilarious meme flood. Here, we take you through the Propose Day memes which people have shared on X.

Propose Day Memes

Two types of SINGLES on #ProposeDay …… Which one is you… pic.twitter.com/vynjxP6cbD — oneaboveall (@Memengineer69) February 8, 2021

The meme is exclusively for singles and depicts two types of personalities. One that says, “This time again, I’m left single,” and the other one that says, “This time again, I got saved from miscellaneous spending.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The famous comedian Kapil Sharma has been featured in a meme, saying, “I don’t know how people even propose; I can’t even ask for dry puri after having water balls.” The meme is especially for all the extremely introverted singles who are too afraid to ask their crush out.

My propose day be like pic.twitter.com/OKhyt0TD6p — Ayush Singh (@imabhinashS) February 8, 2026

This meme is for the singles who love to pamper themselves and are always looking forward to self-love.

This meme is for singles who are embarrassed at the thought of being single during Valentine’s week.

This meme is for the people who don’t want to stay single on Valentine’s Day.

Also Read: Happy Propose Day 2026: Best wishes, romantic quotes and messages to confess your feelings

Every year, the meme rendition on the social media platforms about Valentine’s week takes the internet by storm. Propose Day is the second day of Valentine’s Week and is followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine’s Day.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.