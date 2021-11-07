New Delhi: Upset over the services of Swiggy, Bengal actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, venting out his grievance as the online food aggregator cancelled his order. Terming it a ‘necessary’ issue, the National Award-winning actor asserted that talks should be initiated in the matter.Also Read - What Would Be Rahul Gandhi's First Order If He Becomes Prime Minister? Watch His Reply

“What if someone relies on a food app to get food delivered for their guests and their food never arrives? What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? Thus I felt it was necessary to talk about it”, Chatterjee’s open letter read. The actor, however, clarified that money was refunded to his account. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers to Receive 10th Installment on Dec 15, Register Yourself Now

Netizens React

His tweet instantly triggered a mixed bag of reactions, with some mocking him for the open letter, and others coming out in support. A few account-holders also tagged the United Nations, the US President and quipped that it was an ‘international’ issue that calls for attention. Also Read - Subrata Mukherjee, West Bengal Panchayat Minister And Senior TMC Leader Dies at 75

I love @prosenjitbumba ‘s confidence that PM and Bengal CM may agree with each other on this one and refer this matter to CBI! This certainly requires CBI investigation and might even need MEA and Defense Ministry to put together a report. https://t.co/tauljZxlLQ — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) November 6, 2021

sir/madam, while you are investigating this, my paneer pasanda had too much mirchi – what if I choked on it? https://t.co/2ZpY1NkMPs — Harini Calamur (@calamur) November 6, 2021

#Tired: Raise a one-off product issue to the PM ie Product Manager of the product#Wired: Raise the issue to the PM of India 😅 https://t.co/cO8XV92usf — Harshith Mallya (@HarshithMallya) November 6, 2021

PM & President of India after realizing that Bumba Moshai is taking the matter to UN next: pic.twitter.com/K58JVqshF9 — Tarun ཊརུན (@YearOfMonk) November 6, 2021

‘Raised the issue as a common citizen and not a celebrity’

Later, speaking to reporters, the actor said he held no personal grudge against these aggregators, but ‘there should be some accountability’.

“I wrote to the PM and the CM as I believe such services should be handled responsibly. If the elderly or those ill have to keep waiting for food after ordering items online… if the food doesn’t arrive, imagine their plight. Garments can be delivered late among other non-essentials, but the same does not apply for food,” he told news agency PTI.

On being asked if he has something to say to those who trolled him over the post, Chatterjee said that he wanted to raise the issue as a common citizen and not a celebrity. “I am still using Swiggy and other delivery apps. I think they have been of great help to people. But my tweet focuses on a pertinent issue,” he added.