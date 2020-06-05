Eleven days down, the Americans protesting against the gruesome murder of George Floyd continue to stage silent protests across the United States of America even as President Donald Trump called them “thugs”. Despite the rubber bullets and tear gas being showered to deter them, the protesters continued to assert #BlackLivesMatter and a huge takeaway from it is people of different religions in New York City denting racial discrimination by guarding the Muslims as they offered Asr namaz. Also Read - Madurai Salon Owner Spends Savings on Needy Amid COVID-19, 13-Year-Old Daughter Appointed UNADAP Goodwill Ambassador

The pictures and videos of this incident broke the Internet and redefined brotherhood while painting a beautiful picture of unity. Taking to their respective handles on Twitter, the users couldn't help but gush.

While one user wrote, "Check out Tameedah Islam's video! #TikTok this brought tears to my eyes. People surrounded these Muslims so they could pray during a blm protest and I wish they would show this on the news but sadly it'll never happen. #BlackLivesMattter (sic)", another tweeted, "Non-Muslims surround Muslims so they can pray safely from the harm of NYPD during the #BlackLivesMatter #protest in Brooklyn, NY (sic)" and yet another gushed, "This is so beautiful and amazing Red heartRed heart The non muslim surround muslim so they can pray safely from the harm of the NYPD during a BLM protest in brooklyn New York #StrongerTogether #BlackLivesMatter (sic)."

Check out Tameedah Islam’s video! #TikTok this brought tears to my eyes. People surrounded these Muslims so they could pray during a blm protest and I wish they would show this on the news but sadly it’ll never happen. #BlackLivesMattter https://t.co/WdlCJaHZ92 — yoongis bald spot (@BaldYoongis) June 5, 2020

This is so beautiful and amazing ❤️❤️

The non muslim surround muslim so they can pray safely from the harm of the NYPD during a BLM protest in brooklyn New York #StrongerTogether #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/rMavW05V6I — squaty_grayson (@alisha_ejaz2) June 4, 2020

Bruh, seen a video where non-Muslims surround Muslims as they pray – to protect them from the NYPD during the BLM protest & it brought me to tears. There is so much we can accomplish by being kind to one another & treating everyone with respect. Hopefully we can achieve that soon — 🐇 (@definitelynxsha) June 4, 2020

Today I saw a TikTok of non Muslims surrounding Muslims so they can pray during the BLM protest in NY. I loved it so much, and it is time for the minirorties to stick together. We are stronger in unison! ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 — tiffany ramirez (@tiff_lacata) June 4, 2020

Muslims pray in public during the BLM protests in Brooklyn 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/H3aNSjkrsq — Slim Albaher (@SlimmySlim94) June 4, 2020

If this is not the most wholesome news today, we wonder what is!