Proud Feeling! Watch Pragyan’s First Step On Moon In Latest ISRO Video

Pragyan rover comes out Vikram lander, walks on Moon. Visuals here.

Pragyan rover’s first Step On Moon. | Photo: Video grab ISRO

New Delhi: In the latest update regarding the Chandrayaan-3 rover ‘Pragyan’, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the video of the Pragyan rover coming out of the Vikram Lander and walking on the lunar surface.

Earlier in the day, ISRO posted a photograph on social media. In the image, the lander was spotted on the lunar surface by the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter using its high-resolution camera. Hours after the ‘Vikram’ lander mission successfully made a soft landing on the moon, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which had earlier established a connection with the lander, captured the spacecraft on its camera.

It has the best resolution anyone currently has around the moon, ISRO stated in the post. However, the post was deleted few minutes after it was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“I spy you! 🙂” Isro posted on X. “Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter 📸photoshoots Chandrayaan-3 Lander!,” read the post.

“Chandrayaan-2’s Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC), — the camera with the best resolution anyone currently has around the moon – spots Chandrayaan-3 Lander after the landing on 23/2³/23,” the ISRO’s post added.

On Wednesday, India made a historic entry into the annals of space exploration as the Vikram lander, carrying the Pragyan rover, successfully landed on the lunar surface. This achievement not only marked India as the fourth country to accomplish such a remarkable feat but also positioned it as the pioneer in reaching the unexplored southern pole of Earth’s sole natural satellite, the Moon.

Later, ISRO shared a video of the Pragyaan rover ramping down from the Vikram Lander to the Lunar surface. | Watch

… … and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface. pic.twitter.com/nEU8s1At0W — ISRO (@isro) August 25, 2023

Earlier, ISRO stated that all the Lander Module(LM) payloads have been turned on.

“All activities are on schedule. All systems are normal. Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today. Rover mobility operations have commenced. SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday,” ISRO stated in a post while giving an update in the evening.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath stated that rover movement is working “very well”.

“The lander landed perfectly on the intended site. The landing location was marked as 4.5 km x 2.5 km — I think on that space, and the exact centre of that was identified as the location of landing. It landed within 300 metres of that point. That means it is well within the area identified for landing,” Somanath told PTI.

India on Wednesday scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission’s lander module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

