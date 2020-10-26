In a proud moment for the South Asians in New York, 101st Avenue of the city’s Richmond Hill Stretch was co-named ‘Punjab Avenue’ to honour and celebrate the community’s contribution towards its development. The inauguration was done on Friday, October 23 by Councilmember Adrienne Adams who had moved the motion in the New York City Council for the renaming of the Avenue, in view of the strong presence of the Punjabi community in the area. Also Read - Air Travel Latest Updates: World's Longest Flight, Singapore to New York, Set to Make Return From Next Month | Deets Inside

Hundreds of Punjabis along with other south Asians came together to celebrate the renaming.

Notably, the stretch of 101st Avenue between 111th and 123rd streets is known as "Little Punjab owing to a strong Punjabi culture prevalent there. Not just that, the two largest Gurudwaras are also situated between Lefferts Boulevard and 113 Street. Besides, the entire stretch has businesses run by Punjabis.

“Today is a celebration of our great multicultural mosaic. It is so important that diverse communities like ours see themselves and their cultures represented in the historical landscape and we see the Punjabi community in every corner of Richmond Hill and our city as a whole,” said City Councilwoman Adrienne Adams.

Thank you to everyone that joined today’s celebration to unveil Punjab Avenue. It is important that we continue to celebrate the multicultural mosaic of our city! pic.twitter.com/ceyGHztuoM — Adrienne Adams (@AdrienneEAdams) October 23, 2020

“This community has been underserved, not really recognized… Invisible, which is a travesty, knowing everything that all of our community brings to this wonderful district,” said Adams and added that the Punjabi community deserved to be acknowledged as they have helped to build Richmond Hill.

“Some of the hardest working people are of the South Asian community… Folks who have been here for a very long time,” Adams said further.

Several members of the Punjabi community welcomed the decision and expressed their happiness on social media:

Meet me on Punjab Ave in Richmond Hill. The newest street co-naming in Queens. It'll be on 101 Ave between 111th st and 123rd st aka Little Punjab. pic.twitter.com/zUtl9wTgev — Jagga Singh (@JaggaS1ngh) October 23, 2020

Good News for all Punjabi’s Worldwide….

A New Street was named

“ Punjab Avenue “

on 24 October 2020. At Richmond Hill,

New York. USA .

Best Wishes to all… pic.twitter.com/9PsRtS715q — CA Amresh Vashisht (@caamresh) October 25, 2020

A Proud Moment for the Punjabi Community of New York

101 Avenue, from 111 Street to 123 Street has been named as Punjab Avenue.

101 Avenue, from 111 Street to 123 Street has been named as Punjab Avenue.

The renaming of the Avenue was done, in view of strong presence of Punjabi community in area. pic.twitter.com/05vJ8lkZFW — Jaspreet Singh (@Jas_preet1984) October 26, 2020

Punjabi community honours by New York The area that was casually known as 'Little Punjab' and has been now officially named as "Punjab Avenue" It is known for the Punjabis including food, cuisine and clothing@harbhajan_singh @diljitdosanjh @MajDPSingh @TajinderBagga @mssirsa pic.twitter.com/wPhqIwKU5A — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) October 26, 2020

Harpreet Singh Toor, former president of the Sikh Cultural Society said, “Just because we look different, it doesn’t mean that we are not humans or we are lesser Americans.”

Rajwinder Kaur, a member of the Community Education Council, District 28 echoed the same sentiment and added, “It means a lot. We really feel respectful that we are recognized.”

