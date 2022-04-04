Jaipur: A Rajasthan Police constable is being hailed for saving an infant during communal violence in Karauli on Saturday. 31-year-old Netresh Sharma took the baby from two women who were trapped amid the clashes and ran through fire to save the child.Also Read - Rajasthan Violence: Curfew Continues in Karauli, SIT Formed To Probe Incident | Key Updates

Shamli SSP Sukirti Madhav Mishra on Monday took to Twitter and posted a photo of Sharma saying, "So proud of constable Netresh Sharma of Rajasthan Police for saving a precious life. This picture is in deed worth a thousand words.."

“तम में प्रकाश हूँ,

कठिन वक़्त की आस हूँ।”

So proud of constable Netresh Sharma of Rajasthan Police for saving a precious life. This picture is in deed worth a thousand words.. pic.twitter.com/U2DMRE3EpR — Sukirti Madhav Mishra (@SukirtiMadhav) April 4, 2022

“I was providing protection to the procession by leading the way on a motorcycle patrol. Suddenly, when the stone pelting began, I rushed back and found two people sitting on the road. They had been injured and requested me to take them to hospital which I did,” Sharma told NDTV.

“I suddenly saw a house in the middle of two shops that were burning with two-three women trapped inside. One of them had a child in her arms. As soon as I saw that scene, I rushed into the house,” Sharma said. “The flames were closing in on the door. The women begged me to help and I told them to give me the child who was already wrapped in a shawl. I took the child in my arms and I told the mother and the other women in the house to run out behind me,” he added.

The photo of the constable soon went viral with Netizens heaping praises on Sharma and demanding gallantry award for him.

Respect ✊ for constable Netresh Sharma of @PoliceRajasthan who saved a precious life. @INCRajasthan Govt has failed completely to maintain law and order in the state. #Karoli #netreshsharma pic.twitter.com/9fhuLK1kV1 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 4, 2022

If courage has a face… Salute to Netresh Sharma Ji pic.twitter.com/YgfbZneXxM — निधि त्रिपाठी நிதி திரிபாதி (@nidhitripathi92) April 4, 2022