Connecticut: There's nothing more tragic than losing a loved one and it's just heartbreaking that people around the world have to bear such devastating losses due to the deadly coronavirus.

In one such tale, a 32-year-old man in Connecticut died on Wednesday after battling COVID-19 for a month. However, when Jon Coelho was on the verge of death, he left behind a few words of love and hope for his wife and kids to help them navigate the road ahead.

When Katie Coelho was going through his stuff after his death, she found a final note from Jon, in his phone and was taken aback, according to a BuzzFeed News report.

“I love you guys with all my heart and you’ve given me the best life I could have ever asked for. I am so lucky it makes me so proud to be your husband and the father to Braedyn and Penny. Katie you are the most beautiful caring nurturing person I’ve ever met,” Coelho had written on his iPhone’s Notes app.

”You are truly one of a kind…make sure you live life with happiness and that same passion that made me fall in love with you. Seeing you be the best mom to the kids is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced,” the note added.

He even encouraged Katie to find love again and not to hold back if she meets someone.

He also left touching messages for his kids–2-year-old Braedyn and 10-month-old Penelope.

Let Braedyn [know] he’s my best bud and I’m proud to be his father and for all the amazing things he’s done and continues to do. Let Penelope know she’s a princess and can have whatever she wants in life,” Jon wrote, according to BuzzFeed.