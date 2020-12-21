After months of anticipation, Sony’s next-gen gaming console, the PlayStation 5 was released last month and fans all over the world have been trying hard to get their hands on it. However, due to its high demand, it is not available everywhere and only a few lucky ones have been able to acquire it. Also Read - US Man Orders PlayStation 5 Online But Receives a Large Block of Brick Instead, Calls The Police

The demand for the video game console is so high that people are even willing to fight for it. In one such event that turned ugly, two women were caught on video fighting over a PS5 video game console at Walmart in North Carolina, TMZ reported.

The video shows a woman in long braided hair arguing with another woman who wears a black Nike hoodie while other customers wait in a queue with their shopping trolleys and film the crazy act. “What the f–k are you gonna do?” one woman can be heard saying in the video as she takes off her purse and jacket.

The situation escalates from there as woman wearing the black hoodie runs and begins to attack the other woman despite attempts from another man who tries to separate them. The women then get into a fistfight, ending with the woman in braids being knocked down flat on the ground.

Watch the video here:

By the time law enforcement responded to the scene, both women had apparently left the store without a PS5, the outlet reported.

Such incidents are not uncommon as this is the second incident in a week where gaming enthusiasts have got into a fight over the coveted console. A few days back, a mother punched a police officer while holding her four-month-old baby at Florida Walmart when she was told that Sony PlayStation 5 consoles had sold out.

The console, which was released on November 12, has sold more units than both Xbox Series X and S units combined in the launch week.

In a statement, Sony thanked gamers for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever and wrote,wrote, “Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers.”