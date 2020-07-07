Mohali: In yet another case that depicts the addictiveness of PUBG, a teenager from Punjab’s Mohali spent Rs 2 lakh from his grandfather’s pension on the popular videogame PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG. Also Read - Teen Uses Father's Life Savings on PUBG Mobile Under Pretext of Online Study, Spends Rs 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts

The 15-year old boy who had only recently started playing the game in the month of January allegedly used his grandfather’s pension amount to make the game’s in-app purchases. As per Tribune India, his uncle says that he was trained to make discreet payments through his grandfather’s bank account by a school senior.

The teenager allegedly used to make payment through a PayTM account, which was made on his grandfather’s name using his pensions deposit account and confessed that he had spent more than Rs 2 lakh on the game.

He even acknowledged that he had given the senior a fair amount of money to purchase items in the game. The family came to know about this when they ran a routine check on the grandfather’s bank account statement.

The boy’s family has now lodged a complaint against the school senior who introduced him to these corrupt and shady methods.

This is the second case this month wherein a teenager spent an enormous amount of money on the game.

In a similar shocking incident last week, another Punjab teenager spent Rs 16 lakh of his parents’ money on PUBG. In order to make in-app purchases on PUBG Mobile, the 17-year-old spent his father’s hard-earned income on the battle royale game as he reportedly had access to three bank accounts of his parents.