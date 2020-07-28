Millions of gamers in India are having a hard time coming to terms with reality after speculations of popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) getting banned in the country have gained force. Notably, PUBG is one of the most popular mobile games in the country and it boasts of more than 175 million downloads. Also Read - Is PUBG Set to Be Banned in India? Gamers Are Scared After 275 Chinese Apps Are on the Radar | See Memes

However, after banning 47 Chinese apps on Monday, the government is scrutinising another 275 apps for violation of national security and user privacy and one of them is PUBG). The government is considering a ban on the battle royale format game over data security concerns.

While the fate of the game is not known, it is always good to be prepared. In case, the game gets banned in India, gamers need not worry as there are other worthy alternatives available. Here ate 5 of them:

Fortnite:

Available to play on mobiles, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, Fortnite is the biggest battle-royale game in the world. The premise of the game includes 100 players jumping off on to a battlefield to fight it out and the last player standing becomes the winner.

The biggest advantage is that unlike PUBG Mobile, Fortnite on your smartphone supports cross-platform functionality, so that you can compete against PC and console players.

Call of Duty: Mobile

A childhood favourite of many, the mobile version of Call of Duty launched only last October, and since then, the game has been giving serious competition to PUBG. As per reports, the game saw one of the largest mobile game launches in history, generating over $327 million with 250 million downloads by June 2020.

Just like PUBG Mobile, 100 players jump on to a familiar battlefield with identifiable guns and characters.

Battlelands Royale

This game can be played on iOS and Android, and operates on the same formula as other battle royales, but with a little twist. At a time, a total of 32 players can take part in real-time battles, which are 3-5 minutes long.

Garena Free Fire: Rampage

This game can be played for free on iOS and Android, however, it’s still not as popular as PUBG. The game, touted as an underdog by many, features 10-minute long games where players have to fight against 49 players for survival on a remote island. Players are free to choose their starting position, take weapons and supplies to extend battle life.

Black Survival

This game features 20-minute long survival battles wherein 10 players land on a deserted island and fight in order to survive. The island is divided into 22 areas; including Hospital, Forest, Beach et and as time passes, they turn into restricted areas, narrowing the battlefield.