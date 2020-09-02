Fears of thousands of PUBG lovers has come true as the Ministry of Information and Technology on Wednesday imposed a ban on PUBG and 118 other Chinese mobile applications in the latest digital strike. Also Read - India's Latest Digital Strike: Centre Bans PUBG, 118 Other Mobile Applications | Here's Complete List

The action came after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

The apps have been banned as “they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

“This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace,” said a statement from the ministry.

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

The statement said it has received many complaints from various sources, including reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms, for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside India.

There are around 33 million active PUBG players in India, and the news has come as a huge shock to them. While some netizens are happy that the online game has been banned, some others are sad and unhappy at the decision.

Have a look at how Twitterati reacted to this move by the government:

Meanwhile, non-PUBG users are having a gala time taking a dig at the ban and flooding Twitter with hilarious memes. Some have expressed how the move has come as a sigh of relief for parents and teachers as the game had a lot of young people addicted to it.

Earlier, on June 29, the government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns