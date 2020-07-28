PUBG Mobile Banned in India: Fears of thousands of PUBG lovers has come true as the Ministry of Information and Technology on Wednesday imposed a ban on PUBG and 118 other Chinese mobile applications. Also Read - Is PUBG Set to Be Banned in India? Gamers Are Scared After 275 Chinese Apps Are on the Radar | See Memes

The apps have been banned as “they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Notably, PUBG is one of the most popular mobile games in the country and it boasts of more than 175 million downloads. Evidently, PUBG lovers are shocked and dismayed at the ban:

#PUBG banned in India

Meanwhile gamer's who spent thousands of rupees: pic.twitter.com/59C7ixZ26F — khantoshik💭 (@khanthatwrites) September 2, 2020

However, gamers need not worry as there are other worthy alternatives available. Here are 5 of them:

Fortnite:

Available to play on mobiles, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, Fortnite is the biggest battle-royale game in the world. The premise of the game includes 100 players jumping off on to a battlefield to fight it out and the last player standing becomes the winner.

The biggest advantage is that unlike PUBG Mobile, Fortnite on your smartphone supports cross-platform functionality, so that you can compete against PC and console players.

Call of Duty: Mobile

A childhood favourite of many, the mobile version of Call of Duty launched only last October, and since then, the game has been giving serious competition to PUBG. As per reports, the game saw one of the largest mobile game launches in history, generating over $327 million with 250 million downloads by June 2020.

Just like PUBG Mobile, 100 players jump on to a familiar battlefield with identifiable guns and characters.

Battlelands Royale

This game can be played on iOS and Android, and operates on the same formula as other battle royales, but with a little twist. At a time, a total of 32 players can take part in real-time battles, which are 3-5 minutes long.

Garena Free Fire: Rampage

This game can be played for free on iOS and Android, however, it’s still not as popular as PUBG. The game, touted as an underdog by many, features 10-minute long games where players have to fight against 49 players for survival on a remote island. Players are free to choose their starting position, take weapons and supplies to extend battle life.

Black Survival

This game features 20-minute long survival battles wherein 10 players land on a deserted island and fight in order to survive. The island is divided into 22 areas; including Hospital, Forest, Beach et and as time passes, they turn into restricted areas, narrowing the battlefield.