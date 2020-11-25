PUBG Mobile India Latest News: Gamers in India are on cloud nine after PUBG India Private Limited has been officially registered as a company. The PUBG Corporation that owns PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile India, and PUBG Mobile Lite titles has set up its Indian subsidiary and has registered the company in India. The game will soon be making a comeback to the country in a special Indian version. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Now Registered in India, Initially to be Available For Android Users Only

Notably, the company was registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on November 21, with a paid-up investment of Rs 5 lakh. The Indian version of the PUBG Mobile India will be initially available only for users on the Android platform and the game might likely release a few days later for their iOS counterparts as well. Meanwhile,

After the hopeful news, millions of fans are now counting minutes and are eagerly waiting for the game to be back on Google Play Store. The company has started taking pre-registrations for the game, however it is yet to officially announce the release date of PUBG Mobile India.

Meanwhile, fans of the game who have been desperately waiting for the launch, bombarded Twitter with queries, demanding to know the exact date and details. See for yourself:

The Biggest Question is Where is PUBG Mobile India?@PUBGMOBILE Don't Skip this Question😂 — Techno Ruhez (@AmreliaRuhez) November 23, 2020

@PUBGMOBILE guys when will you launch PUBG mobile India? 😭😭 — Sk (@sauravsamrat99) November 25, 2020

@PUBGMOBILE man, please make an announcement at least! When will u release PUBG mobile India? What's the status? 😭😭 — Sk (@sauravsamrat99) November 25, 2020

Sir, tell me this when our game (Pubg Mobile India) will come when we are not waiting any more… — prince raj (@princer51423725) November 24, 2020

In addition, memes and jokes have also been flying fast on social media in anticipation of the game:

Waiting for pubg mobile india 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/srjodCPtdS — Narendra Mahto (@NarendraMahto19) November 25, 2020

Pubg mobile is all set to coming back in India. *Le other games:- pic.twitter.com/tG80JMhKnf — Hafصa ⁷(Ahsan /Nida🖤🎂)® (@I_am_not_she) November 24, 2020

After getting to know that PUBG is coming back in the form of PUBG Mobile India. pic.twitter.com/3OcQcyEVQz — Eliot Typahine (@typahine) November 24, 2020

Pubg Mobile to be out soon again in india* pic.twitter.com/Y2J3ASMm8k — Mr Sardar❤️ (@sidhu_de_memes) November 24, 2020

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was banned by the Indian government in September over national security issues. The reason behind the ban provided by the Indian government was that the app has been engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of India.

Apart from India, PUBG Mobile is banned in multiple countries, like China, Jordan, Nepal, Israel and Iraq