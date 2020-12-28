Gamers across the country are waiting with bated breaths for the re-launch of PUBG mobile game in India. However, no one is really sure when the popular battle royale game will officially be launched. So, while fans still patiently wait, three men gave a real-life twist to the game and were actually seen playing the game, not on any smartphone or device, but on a real location. Also Read - Indian YouTubers, Streamers Playing PUBG Mobile Korean Version Could Be Penalized

In a video posted by Smilo, an online game streaming page on Facebook, the trio has recreated the game’s iconic moments, replete with toy guns, ammunition, props and even sound effects and background score. Watch the video here:

The video is gong viral and has garnered around 13,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

Last year, a millionaire wanted to have a real-life battle royale play out on a private island and was ready to spend a fortune on it. Reports claimed the winner of three-day Airsoft contest would be awarded £100,000 (approx 1 crore rupees). However, it is still not known if the competition actually took place or not.

Meanwhile, there has been multiple reports regarding PUBG Corporation expanding its team in India and its plans to partner with Google, the launch date of the game still remains a mystery. A report had earlier said that PUBG Mobile India may be available for gamers by the New Year’s. However, a company official had stated that the battle royale game might not launch until March 2021.

“We don’t see the game making a comeback in India for the next few months, at least not before March 2021. It’s unfortunate but everyone has to live with it,” sources told InsideSport.

In September, the Indian government banned 118 more mobile applications, including PUBG, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation.