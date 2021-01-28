New Delhi: In yet another bizarre incident, a public toilet in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore was being used for selling eggs and mutton. The incident came light during the Indore Municipal Corporation’s (IMC) inspection at the Sulabh Shauchalaya. This prompted the civic body to take action against the facility and a fine was imposed against the NGO Sulabh International. Also Read - Did You Know Eating Eggs Daily Can Trigger Diabetes?

Reacting to the matter, IMC's additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar said, "We reprimanded the caretaker of the public toilet after we found during an inspection that it is being used for selling eggs and mutton. A spot fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him."

"We will also impose a fine of Rs 20,000 against the NGO Sulabh International by issuing notices to it," he said.

Indore had emerged as the cleanest city in the country for four consecutive years from 2017 under the central government’s Swachh Survekshan.