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Puducherry Elections 2026: Robot welcomes voters, encourages them to cast their votes | Watch

Puducherry Elections 2026: Robot welcomes voters, encourages them to cast their votes | Watch

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: Robot Nila is seen holding a flower tray to welcome the voters showing up to cast their ballot.

Puducherry Elections 2026: Robot welcomes voters, encourages them to cast their votes | Watch

Robot ‘Nila’: Voting for the assembly elections 2026 is underway in Puducherry, with people coming out of their homes in the early hours to cast their votes. The voting began at around 7 am across 30 constituencies in Puducherry. Around 9.5 lakh voters will decide the fate of 294 candidates. A polling booth at VOC Government School is making headlines because of an unusual attraction. A robot named ‘Nila’ is seen welcoming voters arriving to cast their votes at the polling booth. The video of Nila has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, with netizens praising the efforts of the authorities to encourage people to cast their votes.

In the video, the robot can be seen wearing a traditional saree, holding a flower tray to welcome voters arriving to cast their ballots.

Watch The Viral Video Here

#WATCH | Puducherry Elections 2026 | A robot, Nila welcomes voters arriving at VOC Govt School to exercise their franchise. pic.twitter.com/rFOanNwntn — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026

The video has garnered over 26k views and several retweets on X.

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Talking about the Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026, around 9.5 lakh eligible voters will decide the fate of 294 candidates. Voting is underway across 1,099 stations, including 30 women’s polling booths.

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This term’s Assembly election in Puducherry sees a direct competition between AINRC–BJP-led NDA. and Congress–DMK alliance. The NDA alliance is headed by chief minister N Rangasamy.

All eyes are on Thattanchavady, where Rangasamy is contesting against former chief minister V Vaithilingam.

Some of the major issues include the long-standing demand for statehood and unemployment.

Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

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