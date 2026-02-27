Home

‘Punch the monkey’: Google’s special surprise for viral trend makes internet crazy

Now, Google has also joined the 'Punch the monkey' trend. Scroll down to know what this means.

Punch the monkey

Viral News: ‘Punch the monkey’ is not a new term anymore. The story that emerged from a zoo in Japan has now reached the hearts of every individual in the world. With multiple brands and organisations hopping onto the trend, now Google has also come up with something super special. If you’re still not aware of the new feature, we have got you covered. Now, if you will, simply type “punch the monkey” in the search tab of Google; the search engine will surprise you with several ‘punch monkeys’ in hearts. You can check what will happen in a video attached here.

What’s the story of ‘Punch the Monkey’?

The story of Punch is an emotional one and is from Japan. A macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan lost his mother when he was just a baby. Later, he went into serious depression as his peers weren’t welcoming toward him. As a result, the caretakers of the Japanese zoo came up with the brilliant idea of gifting him a brown-coloured soft toy, an orangutan. Punch, the monkey, soon became attached to the non-living creature and never left his side.

Punch soon became the heart and soul of the internet. The users began to empathise with the little baby, and it turned out to be an internet sensation worldwide.

In India, many brands hopped onto the trend of associating their name with the Punch Monkey. Not just brands, but surprisingly, Delhi Police and Mumbai Police had also shared their creativity on the viral trend.

Delhi Police shared the post, “You can count on us,” for the citizens of the union territory to have faith in their services. Alongside, Mumbai Police shared its take on the trend to spread awareness regarding the helpline number, 112.

‘Punch the monkey’ on Google

The little creature has received tremendous love ever since his story went viral. Some internet users found his story relatable and empathised with it.

Now, let’s just assume that Google is equally loving the baby monkey, as it has come up with a cute tribute. If you type ‘punch the monkey’ in the search box of the search engine, you will see multiple punch monkey hearts on the screen popping right in front of you. With this, the keyword has become one of the most searched ones on Google lately.

You can observe this yourself. Just open a tab on your device and type ‘punch the monkey’ to witness the magic.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.