Pune: A police commissioner teamed up with an assistant police commissioner in Maharashtra's Pune to conduct surprise checks at police stations in the disguise of common people. Krishna Prakash, the police commissioner for Pimpri Chinchwad Commisonerate, along with Assistant Police Commissioner Prerna Katte disguised as a Muslim couple. They conducted surprise checks at three police stations and tested the behaviour and honesty of the staff.

The police chief identified himself as Jamal Kamal Khan and wore a kurta and jeans. He also put on a fake beard, skull cap, and wig. Katte was disguised as his wife and they both wore masks.

Prakash filed complaints to check the staff's promptness and conduct towards common people. While two police stations cleared the undercover test, one failed.

Station No. 1, clears test:

Prakash and Katte, disguised as his wife, first went to Hinjewadi police station on Wednesday night, according to a report by India Today. Prakash told officials that some anti-social elements had harassed his wife in the Bavdhan locality while they were returning after prayers. He said when he opposed the miscreants, they attacked him and also mentioned that they were bursting firecrackers on the road.

Officials at the police station sent a team to the area and arrested those who were found bursting firecrackers. Prakash then revealed his identity to the officials and praised their work. He received an input of some people bursting crackers and used it as a pretext for the test.

Station No. 2, clears test with flying colours:

On Thursday night, Prakash and Katte went to Wakad police station in their disguise. He told officials there that his wife’s chain was snatched by some thieves on a bike. Police officials at the station immediately sent a team to the spot and a sub-inspector was asked to conduct a proper investigation. The officials also provided ensured that the ‘couple’ was escorted home safely. Impressed, Prakash lauded the efforts of Wakad police station officials.

Prakash also had an experience of “good policing” at a nakabandi operation in Wakad when they were stopped and asked to pay fine for not wearing masks and their registration number was noted down. But Prakash and Katte lied to the cops that they were going to a hospital.

Station No. 3, fails test, faces action:

For the third visit, Prakash went to Pimpri police station where he used the story of a family who were asked to pay Rs 8000 by an ambulance driver for ferrying a COVID patient. However, this time the response of police officials failed to impress the commissioner.

Speaking to India Today, Prakash said, “I have clearly instructed my staff in the commissionerate to take strict action against those extorting any money from Covid patients and their kin. I used this as a pretext at the Pimpri police station but the response wasn’t good.”

“The police station officials told us that they cannot do anything and we had to visit the local chowki. We requested them to register the offence as we were at the police station but they didn’t budge and asked us to go the chowki which was very unwelcoming of a police official. Katte, who posed as my wife, requested them to register the case but they did not act stating they couldn’t do anything,” he added.

When Prakash finally revealed his identity, the divisional assistant commissioner was asked to conduct a thorough inquiry into the conduct of officials at the police station. The official present at the Pimpri police station was issued a show-cause notice and will face an inquiry.

The next day, the police station registered an official complaint under various sections of IPC against the ambulance service provider for extortion.

Further, the police chief found nine persons, arrested on different charges, crammed in one lock-up. Prakash took serious note of the violation of social distancing norms and sought an explanation from the officials.

“We have sought an explanation from the Pimpri police for putting as many as nine persons in one lock up. This is a clear violation of the social distancing norms and the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Instead of setting an example before the society, the police were themselves found violating the laid-down norms,” Prakash told The Indian Express.