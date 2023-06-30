Home

Viral

‘Exploring India’: Pune Man Travels 63,000 Km to promote Urban Forestation, Sets Unique Record

‘Exploring India’: Pune Man Travels 63,000 Km to promote Urban Forestation, Sets Unique Record

New Delhi: ‘Life is an expedition that wants you to go forward, not backward,’ Tehzoon Karmalawala, a Pune-based businessman who proved this quote right by accomplishing an extraordinary solo jour

Tehzoon Karmalawala (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: ‘Life is an expedition that wants you to go forward, not backward,’ Tehzoon Karmalawala, a Pune-based businessman who proved this quote right by accomplishing an extraordinary solo journey across India, inspired by the Centre’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ campaign.

It all began one and a half years ago in 2021 when Tehzoon embarked on his solo journey, covering a staggering distance of 63,000 km in his sports utility vehicle (SUV), traversing the scenic landscapes of the country.

You may like to read

During his journey, the Pune-based businessman explored an impressive array of natural wonders, including 104 national parks, 54 tiger reserves, 32 elephant reserves, and over 40 world heritage sites. His aim was to document and showcase the country’s breathtaking beauty, highlighting its rich and diverse flora and fauna.

According to news agency ANI, Tehzoon Karmalawala captured the essence of India’s diverse natural wonders, from the deserts of Rajasthan to the lush rainforests of the northeast, from the peaks of the Himalayas to the captivating Andaman Islands. He experienced and captured it all.

Throughout his journey, Karmalawala also immersed himself in the cultural tapestry of the country and embraced the vibrant and rich traditions he encountered along the way. This remarkable expedition provided him with a profound understanding of the country’s rich biodiversity.

Karmalawala’s extraordinary expedition has earned him recognition from World Records India and India Book of Records for completing the ‘Longest Continuous Exploratory Expedition’.

Motivated by the desire to promote awareness and emphasize the importance of urban forestation, Tehzoon Karmalawala aims to share his experience through a video web series and a captivating photo book documenting his marvellous odyssey.

Through these videos and the photo book, Karmalawala seeks to inspire and encourage fellow adventurers to embark on the exploration of India’s untamed landscapes.

Tehzoon Karmalawala’s expedition stands as a testimony to the natural wonders within the country’s borders, showcasing that India offers rich and diverse wildlife even surpassing its rival Southeast Asian destinations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.