Pune: With the ongoing second wave of coronavirus in India and the massive surge in Maharashtra, Pune Police took to Twitter to spread an important message among people in an innovative way. The official handle of Pune Police tweeted a mathematical puzzle saying, "Solve the puzzle".

While it is a puzzle that can be solved and many users tweeted their answers, the real answer is the underlying message behind the puzzle.

What is the answer to the puzzle?

A Twitter user explained how the answer to the puzzle is zero. Here’s how it is solved:

Answer Zero !!! Try pic.twitter.com/ZTt6PaGHsc — Vijay kisan shelake (@vijay_kshelake) April 11, 2021

What is the underlying message behind it?

While Pune Police agreed that the correct answer to the puzzle is zero, it also praised a user who said the answer was ‘nothing’.

The puzzle tries to make people aware of the importance of wearing a mask in public. It implies that if you don’t wear a mask, you can get infected with COVID and you may also have to the hospital to get treated for it which will leave you with no money. So people can save their money just by wearing a mask.

Here’s how Pune Police replied to the comments:

One Twitter user said he tried to solve the puzzle for a whole hour but then he checked the comments and realised that the message was to wear a mask.

When a user asked if anyone would get a prize for solving the puzzle, the department tweeted, “Yes. The prize is you being ‘Safe’ if you follow the advice in the post.”

Many users replied with wrong answers and Pune Police had to correct them and also explain the meaning behind it.

No. Correct answer is 0 ‘mathematically’ but the underlying message is ‘Wear a Mask’. — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 11, 2021