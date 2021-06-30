Pune: In the wake of rising incidents of Cyber fraud, Pune Police has come up with a witty message using Gangs of Wasseypur meme to alert the netizens about the cyber fraud in the city. The official Twitter handle of Pune Police warned people to stop calling that unverified numbers that claim to sell Remdesivir and Mucormycosis medicines.

Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Restrictions Further Tightened in Pune, People to be Penalised For Moving Out After 5 PM

In a tweet, Pune Police wrote, ”If You DON’T want to end up chasing a ‘DEFINITE’ #Cyber Fraud, then STOP calling Unverified Nos. that claim to supply #Remdesivir & #Mucormycosis Medicines!‘

The post is accompanied by hashtags like #CyberFraudKoPermissionDiyaKya #CyberSecurity #GangsOfWasseypur.

See the tweet here:

The tweet is going viral, and people are loving the witty message.

Notably, Remdesivir is an antiviral drug used in the treatment of Covid patients and black marketing and hoarding of the essential drug shot up in the wake of second wave of Covid.