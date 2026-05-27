Pune Porsche crash: Accused teen’s father seen dancing and celebrating bail with family | Watch video

Footage of Vishal Agarwal dancing with family members while wearing currency garlands has sparked renewed controversy and public anger following his release on bail in the Porsche accident case.

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Pune Porsche car crash accused family celebrates (Video grab)

2024 Pune Porsche crash: In a shocking turn of events months after Pune Porsche car accused was given bail by the Supreme Court, a surprising video of Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor alleged to have been driving the Porsche car under the influence of alcohol in May 2024 in Pune that killed two engineers has emerged. In the recent development, Agarwal is seen dancing alongside his wife and son in a viral video which is being circulated on the internet. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent development in the 2024 Pune Porsche crash about the viral video.

What does the viral video on 2024 Pune Porsche crash show?

The viral video reportedly filmed shortly after a bail order shows Vishal Agarwal celebrating with his family and friends. In the footage, Agarwal is seen dancing alongside his wife and son, both wearing garlands made of currency notes, while he wears two garlands, one of pink flowers and another of cash. The scene captures the family rejoicing as they dance to live music, with his son lifting him up in celebration.

Watch video:

They’re not celebrating their son cracking UPSC or winning an Olympic medal. They’re the family members of Pune Porsche hit-and-run case, celebrating bail for their son, who killed two innocents that night. Let that sink in. The joke is on system!pic.twitter.com/3stRZhZoBM — Mr Sinha (@Mrsinha) May 27, 2026

What was the Pune Porsche crash?

The Supreme Court in February had granted bail to three accused in the Pune Porsche crash-linked evidence tampering case, while imposing strict conditions, including that they must not misuse liberty.

The case relates to May 19, 2024, incident in Pune, where two people were killed after a Porsche, allegedly driven rashly and negligently by a juvenile, rammed into them.

Also read: ‘Judiciary Is The Mistress Of The Rich’, Netizens React To Release Of Teen Responsible For Killing 2 Techies In Pune Porsche Crash

The case also involves allegations of tampering with blood samples to shield the accused, including claims that payments were made to alter medical evidence, a report by ANI news agency said.

Also read: Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Driver Admits He Was ‘Drunk’, Says ‘Cannot Recall Anything’ | Report

During the hearing of the SC, the apex court had observed that while the incident raised serious concerns about reckless behaviour and parental responsibility, continued detention of the accused at this stage would amount to a violation of personal liberty, given the circumstances of the case.