  • Home
  • Viral
  • Pune Porsche crash: Accused teens father seen dancing and celebrating bail with family | Watch video

Pune Porsche crash: Accused teen’s father seen dancing and celebrating bail with family | Watch video

Footage of Vishal Agarwal dancing with family members while wearing currency garlands has sparked renewed controversy and public anger following his release on bail in the Porsche accident case.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen Edited by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: May 27, 2026, 3:52 PM IST
Pune Porsche car crash accused family celebrates (Video grab)
Pune Porsche car crash accused family celebrates (Video grab)

2024 Pune Porsche crash: In a shocking turn of events months after Pune Porsche car accused was given bail by the Supreme Court, a surprising video of Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor alleged to have been driving the Porsche car under the influence of alcohol in May 2024 in Pune that killed two engineers has emerged. In the recent development, Agarwal is seen dancing alongside his wife and son in a viral video which is being circulated on the internet. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent development in the 2024 Pune Porsche crash about the viral video.

What does the viral video on  2024 Pune Porsche crash show?

The viral video reportedly filmed shortly after a bail order shows Vishal Agarwal celebrating with his family and friends. In the footage, Agarwal is seen dancing alongside his wife and son, both wearing garlands made of currency notes, while he wears two garlands, one of pink flowers and another of cash. The scene captures the family rejoicing as they dance to live music, with his son lifting him up in celebration.

Read more: Big setback for opposition as Supreme Court upholds Election Commission's power to conduct S.I.R exercise

Watch video:

What was the Pune Porsche crash?

The Supreme Court in February had granted bail to three accused in the Pune Porsche crash-linked evidence tampering case, while imposing strict conditions, including that they must not misuse liberty.
The case relates to May 19, 2024, incident in Pune, where two people were killed after a Porsche, allegedly driven rashly and negligently by a juvenile, rammed into them.

Also read: ‘Judiciary Is The Mistress Of The Rich’, Netizens React To Release Of Teen Responsible For Killing 2 Techies In Pune Porsche Crash

The case also involves allegations of tampering with blood samples to shield the accused, including claims that payments were made to alter medical evidence, a report by ANI news agency said.

Also read: Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Driver Admits He Was ‘Drunk’, Says ‘Cannot Recall Anything’ | Report

During the hearing of the SC, the apex court had observed that while the incident raised serious concerns about reckless behaviour and parental responsibility, continued detention of the accused at this stage would amount to a violation of personal liberty, given the circumstances of the case.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.