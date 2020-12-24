Pune: In a bizarre case of negligence, a four-year-old boy had to spend two days in an intensive care unit (ICU) after the waiter at a Pune restaurant handed him a bottle of caustic soda instead of sugar as mouth freshener. The incident happened on Sunday when the child, along with his elder brother and grandfather, had visited a restaurant called Vishwa Hotel near the Sanas ground, Pune Mirror reported. Also Read - How Sugar Causes Cancer: Time to Say Goodbye to That Sweet Tooth And Shift to Healthy Substitutes

After the trio had their meal, the little boy asked for sugar as mouth freshener and was left screaming with a burnt tongue after he consumed it. Seeing him in pain, his grandfather rushed him to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital where he was subjected to endoscopy to check whether he had swallowed any of the soda.

“They had gone to Sarasbaug and around 6:30-6:45pm went to the restaurant. While leaving, the child asked for sugar as mouth freshener and a waiter handed him a bottle. As soon as he ate it, he started screaming. His grandfather tasted what he ate and found it to be washing soda,” the mother of the injured told Hindustan Times.

“Superficial corrosive injury in mid and distal oesophagus with few exudates,” read the report from Mangeshkar hospital.

A case was registered against the owner and waiter of the restaurant on Tuesday. The police are yet to identify the waiter but have registered a case under Section 337 of Indian Penal Code and are checking CCTV camera footage of the restaurant to identify him.