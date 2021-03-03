Pune: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, barbers, beauticians and hairstylists faced a slump in their business as there was a clear dip in footfall at their salons. And amid all this, when various small scale businessmen are taking to various marketing strategies to get back to business, a barber from Pune is making headlines for his unique idea to attract customers. Also Read - 9-Year-Old Girl from Andhra Pradesh Becomes Asia's Youngest to Conquer Mount Kilimanjaro

In a bid to lure people to his salon, a salon owner Avinash Borundia in Pune has made a razor of gold worth Rs 4 lakhs. As per reports, Borundia said that due to the pandemic his business was completely destroyed. And, even after several stages of unlocking salons were opened, people were not coming much. And, that is when he decided to adopt this trick to bring people to the salon.

His salon was recently inaugurated the salon in a new way by BJP MLA Gopichand Padwalkar. Borundia further said that after getting information about the use of gold razor in the salon, now the count of customers will definitely increase.

Borundia said that total 80 grams of gold has been used to make this razor and a total cost of Rs 4 lakh has been spent on it. “Through this razor, we will also try to make the common people feel special. Those who do not have money will also be able to get shaved with this razor. The customer will have to spend only Rs 100 to get a shave with the gold razor, ” he said.