Pune’s unique festive twist: 13-Ft Ganesha built from pani puri shells | Viral

A unique Ganesha idol has been built in Pune using pani puri shells amounting to 21,000. The idol was placed outside the Ganesh Bhel outlet on Fergusson College (FC) Road.

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Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations can be seen in various places across Maharashtra. ANI

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across India, with devotees showcasing their creativity through unique decorations and idol designs. From an idol made out of biscuit to a giant one made by assembling small ones.

In Pune, an artist has crafted a 13-foot-tall Lord Ganesha idol using over 21,000 pani puri shells, turning the popular street snack into an extraordinary piece of festive art. The idol has been placed outside the Ganesh Bhel outlet on Fergusson College (FC) Road in Pune.

Speaking about the creation of the unique idol, artist Prashant Salunkhe told ANI, “It took around 15 days to complete the idol with the help of 8-10 artisans. We used over 21,000 pani puri shells. This is an eco-friendly Bappa as we have used paper and bamboo for its structure. There were challenges in maintaining the balance of the idol and ensuring that it did not get affected by moisture due to climatic conditions. We took special care of these aspects.”

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Meanwhile, NH Studioz is all set to bring Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav celebrations live to audiences across India and overseas, with special coverage from some of the city’s most iconic Ganpati pandals across FAST television and the NH Studioz YouTube network.

The programming will feature live aartis, darshan and festive celebrations, culminating in coverage of the grand Visarjan, enabling devotees who cannot visit Mumbai’s celebrated pandals in person to participate in the festivities digitally.

Devotees throng Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja

A huge crowd of devotees gathered at Mumbai’s renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Wednesday morning to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha in the ongoing ten-day Ganeshotsav celebrations. The iconic pandal in central Mumbai’s Lalbaug area witnessed queues of worshippers waiting patiently to catch a glimpse of the deity and seek his blessings. Chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ echoed through the pandal as devotees offered traditional prayers.

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Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most iconic public Ganesha idols in Mumbai, drawing over millions of devotees daily during the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Established in 1934 by local fishermen and traders, its massive global fame stems from deep-rooted faith, historic significance, and heavy cultural influence.

The primary reason for its immense popularity is the deep belief that this Ganesha is a Navasacha Ganapati, meaning ‘the one who fulfils all wishes’. Devotees truly believe that praying here with sincere devotion ensures their desires are granted.

With inputs from ANI