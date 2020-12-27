New Delhi: If you’re looking for a Sunday read, then here’s a heartwarming story penned by a Pune woman who is an Indian author named. The woman, Manjiri Prabhu shared about her unexpected auto-ride along with her sister on Facebook which turned out to be a gladdening account for netizens. Also Read - Heard About Children's Toy Bank? SDMC Inaugurates its First in Najafgarh zone

On December 26, Prabhu shared this long post describing her encounter with an auto driver named Harvinder Singh. She started the post saying, "Today I met a Santa in real life..".

She wrote, “My sister Leena and I took an auto rickshaw and when we reached our destination, I descended from the auto and turned to pay the driver. It was then that I found myself staring straight into two beautiful brown eyes, observing me curiously from beside the driver’s seat! It was a tiny pup, snug on a thick rug inside the curve of the auto and with a fancy leash.” Also Read - Man Surprises Wife for Eighth Wedding Anniversary with a Plot of Land on Moon

“I was surprised… We hadn’t heard a whimper from him all through the drive and had not the slightest clue that there was a dog in the auto with us!”

“Ronnie, as was his name, seemed to be a happy, content pup, settled to a life of adventures and journeys. Harvinder Singh, the auto driver explained that his son had brought the pup home but unfortunately there was no one to take care of him, while Harvinder was away on rickshaw-duty. So instead of abandoning the pup, he did the next best thing he could think of. Take the pup with him, wherever he traveled!

Now Ronnie was his travel buddy and his food and water was also well-stocked in the auto,” added Prabhu.

Praising the driver further, Prabhu said, “In a world, where people wouldn’t be bothered about keeping children alone at home, I found Harvinder to be uniquely sensitive and caring and meeting him brought on a feeling of added warmth and cheer to my Christmas eve.”

“Harvinder was shy when I clicked his pic.. But the photograph was more to remind me that there were always some good souls in the world who were real Santas in different ways for different beings, doing their acts of kindness consistently, quietly and away from the spotlight. And as long as such people existed, there was still hope in the world….”, wrote Prabhu on her Facebook post.

Her post has since gone viral and being shared all over the internet. It has also garnered over 3,000 likes and 1,000 shares.

Spot the adorable pup in this post: