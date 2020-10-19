Pune: While online trolling and bullying led Tanishq to withdraw its ad, there was also a section of social media users who stood in solidarity with the jewellery brand and shared beautiful stories of inter-religion marriage, emphasising how love triumphs in the end. Also Read - Enough With The Hatred: Amid Tanishq Ad Row, People Share Beautiful Stories of Inter-Religion Marriages | Read

One of them was Zara Parwal, a Pune resident who shared pictures from her marriage to a Hindu man, to voice support for the Tanishq advertisement. However, what followed was trolls and abuses and an outpouring of hate.

On October 14, Zara wrote on Twitter, ”This is for @TanishqJewelry and #bigots who called for #BoycottTanishq and have questioned “what if” religions were changed. So here goes, my maiden name is Zara Farooqui and I am married to Nikhil Parwal@NikZar05 since 2016. And these are our wedding pics.”

So here goes, my maiden name is Zara Farooqui and I am married to Nikhil Parwal @NikZar05 since 2016. And these are our wedding pics. #TanishqAd pic.twitter.com/PV2dQScFPJ — Zara Raj Parwal (@ZParwal) October 14, 2020

Soon after, Zara was hurled with abuses and criticisms for posting her wedding pictures. She told India Today that she received 40,000 messages mocking her, with some of them are even trying to contact her family and threaten them. Not just that, the trolls have also tried to leak her address and phone number.

After a constant barrage of abuses, the couple has now filed an FIR with Pune Police over online harassment. In her application to the cyber cell in Pune, she has given IDs of all of the Twitter accounts and Facebook accounts that are threatening her.

Zara was quoted as saying, “This also shows that there is a serious unemployment problem in the country.”

The 43-second commercial, which led to the hashtag #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter, showed a pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim household, as the family makes elaborate arrangements for her baby shower.

However, some users were not happy with the ad and started alleging that the advertisement promotes ‘love jihad’ and was anti-Hindu in sentiment.