Pune: 39-year-old year old 'gold man' from Pune, Samrat Hiraman Moze, famous for wearing 10 Kgs of gold, passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His last rites were performed at Yerwada, with just a few people in attendance, due to a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He is now survived by his wife, two children, and his mother.

A famous businessman in the city, Moze was known for wearing 8 to 10 kilos of gold around his neck as accessories. He is also the nephew of former MLA Rambhau Moze and was being considered for the civic elections from Sangamwadi.

Just recently, Samrat had lodged a complaint with the Pune Police for being allegedly defamed through a fake Facebook account.

A few years back, another ‘gold man’ from the city had also passed away in a similar manner. MNS MLA Ramesh Wanjale, who was also popular as the ‘gold man’ of Pune, died of a cardiac arrest aged 45 in June 2011. Many people including MNS chief Raj Thackeray and top politicians from Pune, had turned up for Wanjale’s funeral.