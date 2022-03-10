As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headed for a landslide win in Punjab Assembly Election 2022, party workers and supporters broke out in celebrations across Punjab. AAP workers in Delhi too started celebrating at the party headquarters. A supporter had brought along his child in a costume that was a mix of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab Bhagwant Mann.Also Read - Bhagwant Mann Gives Victory Speech as AAP Heads For Clean Sweep, Will Take Oath at Ancestral Village

The little boy donned a blue muffler, sweater and glasses – the trademark of Arvind Kejriwal. He also wore a yellow turban like Bhagwant Mann does. He was seen at the AAP headquarters in his father’s arms, who is an AAP supporter.

Two years ago, when the boy was younger he took the internet by storm as ‘Baby Kejriwal’ after the AAP won the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections and showed up as dressed as Delhi CM Kejriwal. The boy now posed for pictures while dressed as both the CMs and held up the victory sign.

The AAP is now calling the boy ‘Baby Bhagwant Mann’ and their ‘cute little mascot’.