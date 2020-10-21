New Delhi: Making a debut in the world of music, a senior Punjab IAS officer has released a devotional music video on YouTube, which has generated applause and appreciation on social media. Also Read - Dedication to Duty: IAS Officer Rejoins Work 14 Days After Delivery, Carries Newborn Baby to Office

The music video, ‘Main Toh Ratungi Radha Naam’ is a bhajan (devotional song) about Lord Krishna and Radha and has already garnered more than 99,000 views so far. The song composed by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev was shot in picturesque pilgrimage sites of Mathura and Vrindavan and released by Times Music Spiritual.

The 47-year-old officer is currently serving as the resident commissioner of Punjab in New Delhi. She had also served as a joint secretary between 2015 and 2016 in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Print reported.

“This was just part of my passion and hobby. Singing has long been a childhood hobby of mine. I performed in school choirs and family gatherings all the time,” Gupta told ThePrint.

The description of the video states: ”Rakhee Gupta sings a beautiful Radha-Krishna bhajan which describes the devotion of a devotee towards Krishna and the land of Braj where Radha is synonymous to her beloved Krishna. The singer, Rakhee Gupta dedicates this song to her mother Ms. Meena Gupta and her Family”.

Watch the video here:

'Mai Ratungi Radha Naam' by @rakheeguptaias is OUT NOW on Times Music Spiritual YouTube channel.https://t.co/4NDRenhksh She sings a beautiful Radha-Krishna bhajan which describes the devotion of a devotee towards Krishna. @Speed_Records pic.twitter.com/5ALjGFvHJf — Times Music (@TimesMusicHub) October 19, 2020

Many people shared her video and applauded her singing talent

IAS can be a good singer too. Let's give a round of applause to our lady IAS premiered on YouTube, https://t.co/RsZiO5WHWz , IAS Rakhee Gupta creates magic with her devotional song and continues to mesmerize the audience. — कृशि ठाकुर ..💯 fb (@IKrishiThakur) October 21, 2020

https://t.co/wyBOXULe47 , IAS Rakhee Gupta creates magic with her devotional song and continues to mesmerize the audience. Video is on YouTube — शिल्पा सिंह TAF (@ShilpaS31) October 21, 2020

Absorbed in religious ecstasy, Senior IAS Rakhee Gupta resonates with the divine tune in her devotional song. Watch the music video https://t.co/ECGnM4eckt — Purnima Bhise (@BhisePurnima) October 21, 2020

IAS Rakhee Gupta released a devotional music video encouraging women to work in mainstream and public sector offices. Click here to listen the amazing song https://t.co/MoxM1gEhRP — श्यaam (@itsShivansh_) October 21, 2020

IAS Rakhee Gupta encourage women for go to there hobby

IAS Rakhee Gupta release her devotional songs during Festival of Navratri on YouTubehttps://t.co/GfQzrjoBfE — Nikki 🥀 (@_Nikki_tweets) October 21, 2020

Such a lovely devotional song by IAS Rakhee Gupta. Tribute to the devine on Navratri's auspicious occasion. watch https://t.co/6znMQTkiNH — Aman (@general_view) October 21, 2020

An alumna of Lady Shri Ram College and the Delhi School of Economics, she completed her Master of Philosophy from the National Defence College in 2017.

She has been awarded the coveted Stree Shakti Puraskar for her leadership and is also a recipient of the President of India’s Silver Medal for Census Operation.