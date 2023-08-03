Home

WATCH: ‘Punjab Ka Healthy Paratha’ Goes Viral; Netizens Scream ‘Heart Attack’

The latest viral video on Instagram shows a vendor at a local shop pouring an excessive amount of oil on the paratha cooking in front of him, that too, directly from the cane.

"Punjab Ka Healthy Paratha". (Image Credits: Instagram)

Food is an integral part of Indian culture, and hence several food vloggers entertain netizens with exciting food videos on social media. One such unique video has surfaced on Instagram which might actually make your heart stop. The clip shared by a food vlogger named GS Food Travels claims to introduce us to the “Punjab Ka Healthy Paratha”. It features a local vendor pouring in an excessive amount of oil on the paratha cooking in front of him, that too, directly from the cane. We can actually see the paratha swimming on the oil. However, he later tries to put some of the oil back in another vessel, but it hardly helps.

Netizens are not happy with the ‘Punjab Ka Healthy Paratha’

As expected, netizens were completely in shock to see this massive amount of oil on the paratha. They used the comment section to showcase their aversion to this unhealthy style of cooking. One of the Insta users said jokingly, “First bite will taste like heaven. The second one will take you there”. Meanwhile, another one also tickled our funny bone with his comment, “30 ka paratha 30 lakh ka transplant” (Rs 30 worth paratha, Rs 30 lakh worth heart transplant). Making fun of the paratha vendor.

One of the netizens penned in the comment section, “Bro using food oil like engine oil.” Another viewer claimed that he got a heart attack just by watching the video, “My eyes got a heart attack after watching this video.”

A comment read, “Bhaiya ek plate oil de dena.. Haan halka sa paratha bhi daal do.. Haanji thank yewwwww”, which loosely translates too, “Brother give me a plate of oil.. Yes, put a little paratha too. Yes thank you yewwwww.”

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurwinder Singh Maan (@gsfoodtravels)



Some of the other comments read, “Cancer premium membership package”, “He should have named it: Punjab ka cancer wala paratha”, and “New policy for population control.”

The video uploaded around 10 weeks ago has received 28,144 likes.

What do you think about this paratha-making style, would you dare to try it?

