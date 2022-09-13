Chandigarh: Punjab’s Behram area in the Nawanshahr district saw a shocking incident on Tuesday a as a loaded truck crushed a car in an accident, killing three family members. The incident took place when a loaded truck that was coming from the other lane, lost control while taking a right turn on the Paghwara-Banga National Highway in the Behram area of Nawanshahr district.Also Read - Amritsar: Spring Dale School Receives Bomb Threat Via Social Media

As per the CCTV camera footage, the truck can be seen losing control before turning onto its side while crushing a car underneath it coming form opposite side. The loaded truck crushed the car beneath it, killing three of the family members–mother, father and son in the car accident on the Paghwara-Banga National Highway in the Behram area. Apart from this, another car also suffered damage in this accident, however, people inside that car narrowly escaped.

After getting the information about the accident, the Punjab police reached the spot and started the investigation into the car accident. According to the media reports, police have also registered a case against the truck driver who fled the spot under the relevant sections.