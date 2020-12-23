The farmers’ protest against the new farm laws have been going on for the past 28 days and amid the agitations, many inspiring and heartwarming stories have emerged. One such story which is going viral is of a 62-year-old woman Manjeet Kaur and her five companions who drove a jeep from Patiala to join farmers’ protest at the Singhu border. Also Read - This 'Champi' Parlour is Giving Out Free Head Massages to Protesting Farmers at Singhu Border

The image was shared by Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Twitter handle which later went viral. The caption read as, “62-Year-old Manjeet Kaur, drove from Patiala to #SinghuBorder to join the protest. #FarmersProtest #KisanAandolan (sic).”

Check it out here:

Several celebrities including Diljit Dosanjh and actress Taapsee Pannu have also shared the picture, appreciating the the dedication and resilience of the elderly women.

Chakk de phatte ! https://t.co/sivGCz6YIt — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 22, 2020

Baba Karu Kirpa 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gJCG5fUtnk — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 22, 2020

Inspired by their act, netizens on Twitter are hailing the daredevil Kaur and her friends’ for coming all the way down from Patiala to the Singhu border. One user wrote, ”One of the most heartening part of the anti CAA as well as the farmer protests is the participation of women. They are right at the front and centre of the resistance against the government. More power to these courageous women!!!

Wow!! first time I watched this type of protest , these grannies are also supporting,so daring, lots of love ❤️❤️ our grannies — Pooja Kumari (@KhushiK42304189) December 21, 2020

This is a Punjabi lioness. These are no ordinary people. If they resolve, they will overturn the system. — an (@an_1087) December 22, 2020

Wow that’s pure dedication : salute to manjeet kaur — Simran Mahal Tut (@TutSimran) December 21, 2020

Inspiring and Historical.. Long live Kisan unity ✊ — hassan (@hassan_cse) December 22, 2020

Women Power💪🏼we Rock💪🏼💪🏼 — Arvinder Deol Goraya (@ArvinderDGoraya) December 21, 2020

Incidentally, the image coincides with Kisan Diwas (Farmer’s Day) which is being celebrated today. It is also the birth anniversary of the 5th Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh, who had come up with many farmer-friendly policies.