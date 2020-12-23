The farmers’ protest against the new farm laws have been going on for the past 28 days and amid the agitations, many inspiring and heartwarming stories have emerged. One such story which is going viral is of a 62-year-old woman Manjeet Kaur and her five companions who drove a jeep from Patiala to join farmers’ protest at the Singhu border. Also Read - This 'Champi' Parlour is Giving Out Free Head Massages to Protesting Farmers at Singhu Border
The image was shared by Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Twitter handle which later went viral. The caption read as, “62-Year-old Manjeet Kaur, drove from Patiala to #SinghuBorder to join the protest. #FarmersProtest #KisanAandolan (sic).”
Check it out here:
Several celebrities including Diljit Dosanjh and actress Taapsee Pannu have also shared the picture, appreciating the the dedication and resilience of the elderly women.
Inspired by their act, netizens on Twitter are hailing the daredevil Kaur and her friends’ for coming all the way down from Patiala to the Singhu border. One user wrote, ”One of the most heartening part of the anti CAA as well as the farmer protests is the participation of women. They are right at the front and centre of the resistance against the government. More power to these courageous women!!!
Incidentally, the image coincides with Kisan Diwas (Farmer’s Day) which is being celebrated today. It is also the birth anniversary of the 5th Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh, who had come up with many farmer-friendly policies.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are demonstrating at the national capital’s border points since late November demanding that the agriculture laws be repealed. Even after several rounds of talk with the government to end the standoff, farmers have rejected Centre’s proposals for amendments to the laws and are insisting on their repeal.