Pup Is Super Happy And Excited When Her Dad Comes Home From Work: Loveable Video

Our pets create a vibrant and lively atmosphere in our homes.

Pup Is Super Happy When Her Dad Comes Home: We love to have pets, such as dogs, cats, and birds. Our pets are our best buddies and for many, they are much more than that, they are their “pet children” and an integral part of the family. They create a vibrant and lively atmosphere in our homes. Time and again they impress us with their funny and amusing acts. In fact, we can go on watching them play like children. Their love and loyalty are beyond any explanation. This video shows one such pet daddy coming home after a long day of work to be greeted by his cute, little, and beautiful pup daughter who just can’t control her happiness and excitement to greet her pop right at the doorway.

Watch This Absolutely Adorable Video

Dad coming home from work is the best part of her day… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OUlCUGiJXd — B&S (@_B___S) November 17, 2023

One of the best ways to be greeted and welcomed when you reach home after a tiring day. No wonder we have forged a bond of human parents and siblings with our loyal and magnificent pet children and brothers and sisters.

The video is shared on X by B&S @_B___S with the caption: Dad coming home from work is the best part of her day… ❤️

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Jennifer West @delamitri_ban: Love coming home to this. It never fails or waivers, the pure and true joy that they express when they hear/see you coming.

Southern FFA Family @FFAFamily: Unconditional love is the best!

Mel Mills™ @theMelMills: The tail.

Stepfanie @stepfaniex: i love when dogs get the wiggles when they see you, it’s the best compliment

Jaye, Thee Goal Digga @IamShellynnJaye: That baby excited

Tim SILVERBIRD @SilverbirdTim: look how happy he is

Barry R McCaffrey @mccaffreyr3: Such wonderful dogs.

Alex @AlexanderMolte1: The best feeling

Ricardo Rodrigues $scbraga @rforodrigues_14: Mine always come greet me at the door

Hail Caesar @CaesarsFalace: So excited she doesn’t even know what to do with herself So cute!

OroBola Arowoile @Oarowoile: The crowning moment of the workaday life dog owners look forward to. To know your dog loves you this way is one of earth’s sweetest joys – pure unfeigned love from a heart of total loyal devotion.

Laura Resnick @LauraLResnick: I have cats. So I come home to, “We didn’t notice you were gone. Also, you’re late.”

JoJo @JoAnnlove4218: Sweet baby loves daddy ♥️

Child of earth. @LesleeSat: Awwww

