New Delhi: One can never get bored watching videos of cute animals and when it comes to videos of adorable giant pandas sliding and rolling, one can definitely not take their eyes off them. Recently, a short video clip was shared by the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute based in Washington DC which shows two pandas, one by one, sliding, rolling and making movements with pure joy. Also Read - UP Police Joins the #PawriHoRahiHai Bandwagon, Urges Residents to Call 112 to Report Late Night Parties

The 51-second video has gone viral ever since it was posted on social media and thousands of people have shared the adorable video in various social media platforms. The video was posted with the caption, “Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian!” Also Read - All Villages to Get a Factory for India's First Eco-Friendly Cow Dung Paint; Farmers Can Earn Extra Rs 30,000

Even though it is difficult to identify which is Mei Xiang and which is named Tian Tian, both the pandas are looking equally cute like fluff balls rolling and performing stunts in the snow. The video clip starts with one panda sliding down the snowy pathway of the zoo on his back and then he gathers himself and starts moving up the path, as we assume he was about to try the ride again. And, soon the second panda goes on a roll enjoying their time in the snow. Also Read - Old Photo of Couple Sitting Under Goods Train Goes Viral on Valentine's Day, Leaves Netizens in Splits

Watch the video here: