Push Ups on Moving Car: Recently, a video of a youth doing push-ups atop a moving car in the middle of a highway went viral on social media. Soon after the viral video grabbed the attention of the Uttar Pradesh police, they decided to take action on the matter. Later, the police team took to Twitter and posted a hilarious reaction of the youth's reaction after he was issued a challan for making the stunt video.

The UP police team shared the video with the caption, "Some Pushups will only bring you down in the eyes of Law ! Stay Strong, Stay Safe!" The viral stunt video of the youth was reportedly shot in Firozabad and the youth has been identified as Samajwadi Party leader Krishna Murari Yadav's son Ujjwal Yadav. The car used while making the video was a Scorpio and the owner as well as his son was charged with a challan of Rs 2500.

Some Pushups will only bring you down in the eyes of Law ! Stay Strong, Stay Safe !#UPPCares #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/dvGSjtL2Az — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) March 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the reaction video posted by the UP police team begins with the youth climbing atop the Scorpio car and doing push-ups, when a message pops up on the screen that reads, “You worked out hard, here is your reward”. In the next few seconds, Ujjwal Yadav can be seen apologising for his act and promising never to perform such stunt in the future.

See Twitter Reactions on Viral Video of Youth Doing Pushups on Scorpio:

Up police…👏👏👏👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻Nice job.i salute you sir. pic.twitter.com/xSbFEyfFzI — Abhishek Katiyar (@Abhishe47030113) March 13, 2021