With the world in a disarray due to the nail-biting US elections, another shocking news greeted Twitter users on Friday morning. According to a New York Post report, Russian President Vladimir Putin may be stepping down next year after speculations suggest that he may have Parkinson’s disease. Also Read - After Sputnik V, Russia Approves 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine EpiVacCorona; Putin Says 3rd One Almost Ready

According to a report by The Sun, Putin recently appeared to be in agony while appearing to constantly shift his legs, struggling to hold pens, and exhibited signs of weakness in his hands. Moscow political scientist Valery Solovei told The Sun that the Putin’s 37-year-old girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, and his two daughters are pushing him to leave the office.

“There is a family, it has a great influence on him. He intends to make public his handover plans in January,” Solovei told the news outlet.

Soon after the news report surfaced, ‘Putin’ and ‘Parkinson’ became the top trend on Twitter, with many in shock and disbelief. Here are some tweets:

PUTIN IS WHAT!!? — 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐧𝐞 ❄️ (@flipsdriver) November 6, 2020

covid records, the election, destiel becoming canon, Putin stepping down this week had everything pic.twitter.com/qblBBii6UI — let’s boogey (@dahngrestt) November 6, 2020

Putin getting Parkinson’s is just proving that no one gets to skip 2020. — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) November 6, 2020

lmao putin has parkinsons???? today is bananas — kathbarbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) November 6, 2020

Until Russia 'denies' it, I'm not believing Putin is stepping down. pic.twitter.com/DJKyHBFI8W — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) November 6, 2020

me waking up from my four hour nap to see georgia going blue, destiel is canon, and putin is stepping down pic.twitter.com/T1C7XGdZ7n — 💣booch™ @ BETH DAY (@snapbackrehab) November 6, 2020

Oh my god. Can this get any BETTER!? Putin has Parkinson's and will likely step DOWN. Navalny MAY swoop in. I cannot even take how GREAT this night is. I may pass out. — TR Ⓥ (@FreeBeYouMe) November 6, 2020

These speculations come just amid Russian lawmakers presented a bill in Parliament which would give him immunity from prosecution, meaning that additional powers will be given to him if he were to resign as leader of Russia.

Notably, Putin has served more than 20 years as Russian president over two terms