With the world in a disarray due to the nail-biting US elections, another shocking news greeted Twitter users on Friday morning. According to a New York Post report, Russian President Vladimir Putin may be stepping down next year after speculations suggest that he may have Parkinson’s disease. Also Read - After Sputnik V, Russia Approves 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine EpiVacCorona; Putin Says 3rd One Almost Ready
According to a report by The Sun, Putin recently appeared to be in agony while appearing to constantly shift his legs, struggling to hold pens, and exhibited signs of weakness in his hands. Moscow political scientist Valery Solovei told The Sun that the Putin’s 37-year-old girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, and his two daughters are pushing him to leave the office.
“There is a family, it has a great influence on him. He intends to make public his handover plans in January,” Solovei told the news outlet.
Soon after the news report surfaced, ‘Putin’ and ‘Parkinson’ became the top trend on Twitter, with many in shock and disbelief. Here are some tweets:
These speculations come just amid Russian lawmakers presented a bill in Parliament which would give him immunity from prosecution, meaning that additional powers will be given to him if he were to resign as leader of Russia.
Notably, Putin has served more than 20 years as Russian president over two terms