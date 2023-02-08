Putting On ‘Snakes’ Instead Of Shoes Could Well Be ‘Extreme Of Being Fashionable’ | Watch Viral Video

Home

From ancient history to medieval and going on to modern times, fashion has undergone a radical evolution.

Viral Video: Fashion is something that used to be associated with women. There would be a sort of rivalry about who would get their hands on the latest fashion accessories. From ancient history to medieval and going on to modern times, fashion has undergone a radical evolution. There were times when people would use fashion accessories made from the skins and other body parts of animals and birds, for example, fur coats made from animal hair. This resulted in an indiscriminate massacre of animals and birds which was later banned completely. These products were replaced by “artificial” products that look exactly like real ones.

Now the viral video we are sharing here shows a person putting on shoes that look like they are made from snakeskin and their front looks like a charging snake.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Not really impressive fashion but rather a poor attempt to show and maybe encourage others to go out and ask for footwear made from snakeskin or even worse, kill snakes themselves and use taxidermy to prepare their own “fashionable items”.

