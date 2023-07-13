Home

PVR Reduces Snack Prices After ‘Popcorn Bill Comparing Amazon Prime Subscription’ Goes Viral

PVR Reduces Snack Prices After 'Popcorn Bill Comparing Amazon Prime Subscription' Goes Viral

As per the updated price list, PVR has introduced a weekend offer that includes unlimited popcorn and free refills of cold drinks.

PVR Reacts to Viral Tweet Criticising Food Prices.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the movie-watching experience, with people leaning more towards OTT platforms. These platforms provide the comfort of enjoying movies from the convenience of one’s home. However, the expensive prices of snacks at movie theatres have also deterred people from visiting cinemas.

A recent viral post on Twitter compared the cost of popcorn at a PVR theatre in Noida with the price of Amazon’s quarterly plan, highlighting the issue of high snack prices at theatres. This post received significant backlash and was even covered by India.com.

In response to the backlash, PVR took to their Twitter handle and announced that they would be reducing the prices of their snacks. They acknowledged that every opinion matters and must be respected.

As per the updated price list, PVR has introduced a weekend offer that includes unlimited popcorn and free refills of cold drinks. Additionally, on weekdays from Monday to Thursday, between 9 am and 6 pm, the multiplex chain will offer items like burgers, samosas, sandwiches, and Pepsi for only Rs 99.

We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India #PVRHeardYou https://t.co/rrBL3xFUJs pic.twitter.com/PsOvxxqAaj — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) July 12, 2023

How It All Started

A man named Tridip K Mandal took to his Twitter handle and shared his experience of being financially burdened when he went to the PVR at the Mall of India in Noida to watch a movie with his family. He decided to buy a regular-sized cheese popcorn and a same-sized Pepsi to go with it, but he was shocked by the price he had to pay. Mandal, a journalist by profession, compared the cost of the snacks with an annual subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

“Rs 460 for 55gm of cheese popcorn, Rs 360 for 600ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida. That’s almost equal to the annual subscription of @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable,” read the tweet.

The post quickly went viral, as many could relate to the man’s “expensive” experience. Netizens wasted no time agreeing with Mandal and expressing their disappointment with the high prices of snacks at cinema halls in the comments section.

Now, with this new price update, moviegoers will save some bucks and enjoy the movies having their favourite ‘low cost’ popcorn and coke.

