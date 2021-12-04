Viral News: People on social media have been left in splits after a vegetarian man wrote to a columnist, saying that his wife refuses to give up meat. In a newspaper clipping of the column that recently went viral, the man has talked about this bizarre love triangle saying how his wife loves eating mutton behind his back. In the column, the vegetarian man wrote about how he married a girl who comes from a caste that eats vegetarian food. However, he found out she was having a ‘secret affair’ with mutton. He had agreed to marry her because she promised to leave mutton so he finally confronted her by giving her an ultimatum, “It’s mutton or me. Make a choice.”Also Read - Viral Video: Indonesian YouTuber Dances on Sooryavanshi Song Najaa, Akshay Kumar Loves It

The man wrote, “Dear Shirish, I am a pure vegetarian. I married a girl who is also a pure vegetarian by caste, but she had confessed that she loves mutton and eats out. Since she was very beautiful, I agreed to marry her on the condition that she will never have mutton again anywhere. But recently, I came to know that she has still been eating mutton secretly outside. Now she says she loves mutton and can’t live without it. I am willing to forgive her one more time and have given her an ultimatum, It’s the mutton or me. Make a choice.” But now I am scared. What if she chooses mutton? It’ll be very embarrassing. What do you think she will choose?”

The columnist’s reply to this complaint was even more hilarious. He said that the man has created a new record as it was the first time they came across a love triangle involving a man, a woman and a goat. He replied, “Dear Pure Veg, Congratulations, you just set a new record. This is the first love triangle where a girl has to choose between a man and a goat. As for who she will choose – one can live without love but not without food. Take a guess.”

Desi Twitter was left quite amused with this conundrum and many chose mutton instead of the husband. Have a look:

What if girl says eat mutton Or i will leave you? — Mitesh Shah (@realityviews) December 1, 2021

I'd choose mutton instead of a man even though I'm pure vegetarian https://t.co/GLotYmDAEY — Sakshi (@dontshutupskshi) December 2, 2021

Without doubt .. Mutton 😂 https://t.co/67B4PlIbHp — Conjivaram Rajan Gopalakrishnan (@conjivaram) December 2, 2021

In case anyone is doubting.,.these are real people and real problems https://t.co/2jcatMJubh — Sakshi (@savisakshi) December 2, 2021

Technically the wife cheated her husband bcos she promised to give up mutton after the wedding. Husband is also a fool to think that any human wud change their eating habits for him. Usually ppl only change eating habits for health/medical reasons or for religious reasons https://t.co/WKfJg5T3A4 — IKn Ihcas (@Ikn0Ihcas0) December 2, 2021

Man is temporary. Meat is forever. https://t.co/2CpUXU25hq — Raj Against The Machine (@inaquietraj) December 2, 2021

Whom will she choose?