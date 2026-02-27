Home

Pyjamas banned at US Airport? Check the complete truth behind this viral post

The airport stressed that no such limitation has been put in place and that travelers are free to choose their own clothes, including pyjamas.

Viral news: Today’s social media is a buzzing place where jokes go viral, and trends emerge overnight. Platforms are overflowing with entertaining and humorous content that keeps users scrolling for more relatable reels and funny posts, clever memes, and brief comedy clips. A single amusing video post can reach millions of people in a matter of hours. Jokes, satire, and lighthearted moments unite people of all ages and backgrounds.

Which US airport is at the centre of the viral claim?

Meanwhile, a viral tweet from the Tampa International Airport (TPA) has caught the attention of social media users. As per the tweet, the airport will “ban” travellers from wearing pyjamas on their flights. Taking to X(previously Twitter), the Tampa International Airport (TPA) wrote,” We’ve seen enough. We’ve had enough. It’s time to ban pajamas at Tampa International Airport. After successfully banning Crocs and giving everyone the amazing opportunity to experience the world’s first Crocs-free airport, it’s time to take on an even larger crisis.”

Was the announcement about the pyjama ban serious or sarcastic?

“Pajamas. At. The. Airport. In the middle of the day. We know this decision could be disruptive to someone in your life. It’s time to have a difficult conversation with them. You can do this. We (and Phoebe) believe in you,” the post further read.

The post added, “The madness stops today. The movement starts now. Help Tampa International Airport become the world’s first Crocs-free AND pajama-free airport. DO YOUR PART. SAY NO TO PAJAMAS AT TPA.” Some social media users said that they would dress nicely if airlines showed customers the old-fashioned respect, as the photo went viral. The airport stressed that no such limitation has been put in place and that travelers are free to choose their own clothes, including pyjamas. The airport clarified that no such restriction has been placed. The post was just a joke, the airport confirmed to USA Today.

What did the airport clarify after the post went viral?

While speaking to USA Today, the airline wrote, “Tampa International Airport regularly shares lighthearted, satirical social media content as part of our ongoing effort to engage with our followers. Today’s post about ‘banning’ pajamas was another playful nod to day-of-travel fashion debates. We encourage our passengers to travel comfortably and appreciate our loyal followers who enjoy the online humor.”

A user wrote, “Fix the delays first. Then we’ll talk about my pajamas.” “I can’t decide if people who wear pajamas in public have given up on life or are living it to the fullest,” another user commented. Another user responded, “Airports are not a fashion show, a brunch spot or a LinkedIn networking event. They’re stressful, exhausting transit zones where people are sleep-deprived, jet-lagged, delayed, broke, sick, chasing connections or traveling overnight. Pajamas are about comfort not standards. Calling this a crisis is out of touch and borderline ridiculous. While flights are delayed, tickets are overpriced, luggage gets lost and customer service is trash, this is what you’re crusading against? Fabric? Policing pajamas and Crocs doesn’t make an airport classy or clean, it makes it insecure. If someone is clothed, clean and not bothering anyone, it’s none of your business what they’re wearing. Let people travel in peace, comfort is not disrespect. Run the airport better and stop playing wardrobe police.”

